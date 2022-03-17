Babbitt Legal Group, PC. - 3/17/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sally Babbitt, Attorney, Mediator, Author and Podcast Host for Babbitt Legal Group, PC. talks about Deeds and what misconceptions are out there. For more information please visit SallyBabbittLaw.com; find them on Facebook at facebook.com/BabbittLegalGroupPC or call them at (517) 507-3306.
