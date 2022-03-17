Babbitt Legal Group, PC. - 3/17/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sally Babbitt, Attorney, Mediator, Author and Podcast Host for Babbitt Legal Group, PC. talks about Deeds and what misconceptions are out there. For more information please visit SallyBabbittLaw.com; find them on Facebook at facebook.com/BabbittLegalGroupPC or call them at (517) 507-3306.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook