Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 12/8/23

LANSING, Mich. — Sally D. Babbitt, Attorney, Author and Mediator with Babbitt Legal Group, PC tells us about new laws in estate planning that should benefit anyone traveling or snowbirding in other states. For more information please visit sallybabbittlaw.com or call (517) 507-3306.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook