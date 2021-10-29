Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 10/29/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sally Babbitt, Attorney, Mediator and Executive Coach with Babbitt Legal Group, PC. and Tony Grant, Mid Michigan Regional Coordinator of Nations Outside talk about how Nations Outside is a non-profit group which helps people who have served their sentence in the prison system start a new, productive life outside the walls. For more information please visit SallyBabbittLaw.com; find them on Facebook at facebook.com/BabbittLegalGroupPC or call (517) 507-3306.
