Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 10/12/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sally D. Babbitt, Attorney and Author with Babbitt Legal Group, PC talks about a meet the author event she will be participating in at the Grand Ledge District Library on November 1st at 6pm. For more information please visit sallybabbittlaw.com

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook