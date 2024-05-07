Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 05/07/24

LANSING, Mich. — Are you interested in selling your home food products at markets this summer? Find out about Michigan's Cottage Food Laws and hear what requirements are in place when Sally D. Babbit, Attorney, Mediator and Author with Babbitt Legal Group PC stops in to chat with Bob and Deb. For more information please visit sallybabbittlaw.com or call (517) 507-3306.

