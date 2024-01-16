Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 01/16/24

LANSING, Mich. — Sally Babbitt of Babbitt Legal Group, PC explains what Mediation is and what the advantages of using the process are. For more information please visit sallybabbittlaw.com or call 517-507-3306.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook