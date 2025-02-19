Avita Health and Wellness - 02/19/25

LANSING, Mich. — Hormone Balance & Women’s Health – Navigating Postpartum & Menopause Struggling with fatigue, hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, mood swings, or brain fog? Hormonal imbalances during postpartum and menopause can significantly impact your quality of life. Avita provides personalized hormone therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement (BHRT), and holistic wellness solutions to help women feel their best again.

Special TV Only Promotion: Free hormone assessment + $200 off your first hormone therapy session!

For more information please visit avitahw.com or call (517) 235-5303.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook