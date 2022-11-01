Avelo Airlines/Capital Region International Airport - 11/01/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jim Olson, Head of Communications at Avelo Airlines and Andy Schor, Mayor of Lansing take you along for the Inaugural Flight on Avelo Airlines from Lansing to Orlando. For more information please visit AveloAir.com; FlyLansing.com or call (517) 321-6121.

