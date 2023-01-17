Avelo Airlines/Capital Region International Airport - 1/17/23

LANSING, Mich. — Katherine Japinga, Director of Marketing at Capital Area International Airport talks about all of the wonderful warm destinations available to fly to from Lansing including Orlando through Avelo Airlines and the exciting news from Apple Vacations. For more information please visit flylansing.com; aveloair.com or call (517) 321-6121.

