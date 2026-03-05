Author of People Matter @ Work | Chief Advisor of Block Imaging - 03/05/26

LANSING, Mich. — In his new book People Matter @ Work, which launched on March 3rd, Josh Block reveals the cultural blueprint he used to scale a Michigan company from $30M to over $215M by prioritizing human dignity over transactional management. Learn how to eliminate the 'Biological Tax' of toxic workplaces and transform your team into a high-performance community that drives both profit and purpose. For more information please visit PeopleMatterAtWork.com

Book available at

https://www.amazon.com/People-Matter-Work-Fostering-Everyone/dp/1637635044

