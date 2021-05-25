Aurora Medi Spa - 5/25/21

Patricia Montry, Expert Laser Technician at Aurora Medi Spa talks about all of the services that they offer. She also gives more information about Laser Hair Removal for Summer. For more information please visit AuroraMediSpa.com or call (517) 913-3296.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook