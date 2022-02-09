Aurora Medi Spa - 2/9/22

LANSING, Mich. — Julie Geeter, Medical Aesthetician& Expert Coolsculpting Tech at Aurora Medi Spa talks about everything we have been dying to know about this very popular service! For more information please visit AuroraMediSpa.com or call (517) 913-3296.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook