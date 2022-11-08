Arbor Oaks Semi Independent Living Center - 11/8/22

LANSING, Mich. — Catina Lowe, Director Customer Relations and Business Development at Arbor Oaks Semi Independent Living Center talks about what exactly Semi Independent Living is and Respite Care. For more information please visit GantonRetirement.com or call (517) 750-1905.

