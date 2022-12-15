Aqua Body Lab - 12/15/22

LANSING, Mich. — Hollie Town, PA-C, CEO & Founder of Aqua Body Lab talks about the new services and specials they are offering at the med spa! For more information please visit aquabody.com or call (517) 230-8437.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook