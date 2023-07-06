Andrea L Herrst DC - 7/6/23

LANSING, Mich. — Summer is really heating up and everyone wants to be outside. Dr. Andrea Herrst, a women's health chiropractic physician from Grand Ledge, is here to share some tips for the young and young at heart on summer movement and what to do if you're working inside all day. For more information please visit DrHerrst.com or call (517) 980-0366.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook