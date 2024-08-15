Ameriprise Financial - 08/15/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kylee Mohammed, Financial Advisor, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, and Gabrielle Lawrence, Attorney, Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC, and Ameriprise Financial offer local divorce workshops to provide guidance and assistance to individuals going through the challenging process of divorce. For more information please visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/kylee.m.mohammed or call (517) 253-8563

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook