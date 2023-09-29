Americas Dream Realty, LLC - 9/29/23

LANSING, Mich. — Wanda R Williams, Broker and Owner of Americas Dreams Realty, LLC talks about the Latest and the Greatest in the Real Estate Market. For more information please visit AmericasDreamRealty.netor call (517) 719-8240.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook