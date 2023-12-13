America's Dream Realty - 12/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Wanda R Williams, Broker/Owner of Americas Dream Realty - Asks the Community to donate "NEW" items for the homeless such as blankets, hand warmers, socks, mittens and come & attend Holiday Open House Event December 13; 6 - 8 p.m. Don't forget to RSVP (Food, Libations and Santa) For more information please visit AmericasDreamRealty.net or call 517-719-8240.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook