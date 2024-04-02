Americas Dream Realty - 04/02/24

Americas Dream Realty partners with the Greater Lansing Area Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. to provide the tools to help close the alarming gap in home ownership between African Americans and whites and build a foundation for generational wealth which will positively impact their futures for years to come. For more information please visit AmericasDreamRealty.net or call (517) 719-8240.

