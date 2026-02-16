America's Credit Unions - 02/16/26

LANSING, Mich. — For many consumers, access to credit is the bridge to a stable future. With household budgets stretched thinner than ever, many Americans are looking for a financial lifeline that doesn’t come with strings attached. That’s why having trusted institutions that provide reliable credit is more important than ever. For decades, credit unions have been helping families manage everyday expenses, plan for the future, and navigate financial challenges. Along with rewards programs and fraud protection, these credit services provide members with the tools they need to maintain financial stability.

Data shows that credit unions provide members with real, measurable benefits:

• Serving everyone from low-income and rural communities to military families, credit unions deliver real financial value, providing more than $37 billion in annual consumer benefits through lower loan rates, higher savings yields, and lower fees .

• Credit unions reinvest earnings into member protections and services. By using revenue to fund fraud prevention , cybersecurity, rewards programs, and other member services, credit unions ensure that members have access to safe, secure, and valuable financial tools.

• Credit unions are community stabilizers that are committed to helping individuals and communities across the country access credit and long-term stability. Between 2004 and 2018, credit unions expanded by 1,700 branches so they could better reach and serve low- and middle-income communities.

Scott Simpson serves as President and CEO for America’s Credit Unions. With more than 20 years of leadership in public policy, credit union advocacy, and organizational strategy, Scott brings the right experience and vision to lead our next chapter.

He most recently served as President and CEO of the California Credit Union League and Nevada’s Credit Unions, and CEO of Utah’s Credit Unions, where he built a multi-state partnership model focused on collaboration and state-level strength. That includes leading the establishment of Fuel Solutions, a nonprofit support organization for state trade associations. A national leader in advocacy, Scott has chaired CULAC and the National Advocacy Fund, andtaught political strategy at Western CUNA Management School.

