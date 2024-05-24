American Legion Department of Michigan - 05/24/24

LANSING, Mich. — Honoring Memorial Day with the American Legion. Also, remember that with Flag Day just around the corner, you can always drop off your worn-out flags at any American Legion for proper and respectful disposal. For more information please visit michiganlegion.org/join or call (517) 371-4720.
