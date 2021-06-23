American International Bulk Food - 6/23/21

Paul Titov, Owner of American International Bulk Foods talks about who they are and all of the different types of foods they offer. For more information please visit Facebook.com/AmericanInternationalBulkFood or call (517) 393-1130.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook