American Flooring Holt - 02/10/26

LANSING, Mich. — Doug and Dillon Daigle, American Flooring Holt, share their journey from small beginnings to a trusted local name. It’s a story of family, service, and how growing up in the Holt community built a business centered on integrity and relationships. For more information, visit AmericanFlooringLLC.com or call 517-694-7415.
