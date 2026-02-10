American Flooring Holt - 02/10/26

LANSING, Mich. — Doug and Dillon Daigle, American Flooring Holt, share their journey from small beginnings to a trusted local name. It’s a story of family, service, and how growing up in the Holt community built a business centered on integrity and relationships. For more information, visit AmericanFlooringLLC.com or call 517-694-7415.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook