American 1 Credit Union & Lean Rocket LOCAL - 3/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Christie Meyer, Director of Lean Rocket LOCAL for Lean Rocket Lab and Martha Fuerstenau, President/CEO of American 1 Credit Union talk about their exciting partnership to benefit local entrepreneurs. For more information please visit LeanRocetLab.org or call (517) 395-4151.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook