American 1 Credit Union & Lean Rocket LOCAL - 3/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Christie Meyer, Director of Lean Rocket LOCAL for Lean Rocket Lab and Martha Fuerstenau, President/CEO of American 1 Credit Union talk about their exciting partnership to benefit local entrepreneurs. For more information please visit LeanRocetLab.org or call (517) 395-4151.
