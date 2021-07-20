American 1 Credit Union - 7/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — Janelle Merritt, Vice President of Community Partnerships at American 1 Credit Union shares American 1 Credit Union's scholarship winners of 2021 and special financing terms for summer fun! For more information please visit American1cu.org or call (888) 213-2848.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.