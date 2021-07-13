American 1 Credit Union - 7/13/21

Janelle Merritt, Vice President of Community Partnerships at American 1 Credit Union talks about the upcoming Jackson Hot Air Jubilee July 23rd through July 25th. For more information please visit American1cu.org or call (888) 213-2848.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.