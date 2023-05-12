American 1 Credit Union - 5/12/23

LANSING, Mich. — Kelly Grygiel, VP of Marketing and Community Partnership atAmerican 1 Credit Union talks about how they are gearing up for another great Spring Car Sale! For more information please visit american1cu.org or call (888) 213-2848.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook