American 1 Credit Union - 11/06/24

LANSING, Mich. — Andrew Mason and Jozie Bontrager, Community Partnership Specialists from American 1 Credit Union, joined us to discuss the upcoming fall car sale at Keely Park. The event will feature a variety of new and used cars and boats from local dealers, on-site financing options, and special giveaways. For more information, please visit american1cu.org or call (888) 213-2848.
