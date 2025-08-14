American 1 Credit Union - 08/14/25

LANSING, Mich. — Join us at Keeley Park from August 20th to 23rd for the highly anticipated Summer Car Sale, hosted by American 1 Credit Union. This is your chance to find your next vehicle, get approved on the spot, and drive away the same day — all with American 1’s competitive financing options.

On Thursday, August 22nd, our Financial Wellness team will be on-site for a special Financial Coaching Event. We’ll be offering:

Free school supplies

Delicious pizza

Valuable financial tips and resources

Whether you're shopping for a car or just want to learn more about managing your money, we’d love to see you there.

Stop by and say hello!

For more details, please visit American1CU.org or call (888) 213-2848.

