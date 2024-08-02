American 1 Credit Union - 08/02/24

LANSING, Mich. — Andy Mason, Community Partnership Specialist, from American 1 Credit Union stops by to talk about the upcoming summer car sale at the Westwood Mall with hundreds of new and used cars from local dealers, on-site financing, and special giveaways. For more information please visit american1cu.org or call (888) 213-2848.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.