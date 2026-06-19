American 1 Credit Union - 06/19/26

LANSING, Mich. — Andrew Mason, Community Partnership Specialist at American 1 Credit Union, joins Morning Blend to talk about the A1CU Community Fair, a free, family-friendly event bringing together summer fun and financial wellness on June 25, 2026.
A1CU Community Fair
June 25, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m.
American 1 Event Center at Keely Park
128 W Ganson St, Jackson, MI 49201
For more information, please visit American1CU.org/Community-Fair or call (888) 213-2848.
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