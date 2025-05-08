American 1 Credit Union - 05/08/25

LANSING, Mich. — Andy Mason and Jozie Bontrager, Community Partnership Specialists from American 1 Credit Union, visited to discuss American 1's upcoming spring car sale at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. This event will feature hundreds of new and used vehicles from local dealerships, on-site financing options, and special giveaways. For more details, please visit American1CU.org or call (888) 213-2848.
