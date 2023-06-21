Amadore Beverages - 6/21/23

LANSING, Mich. — Roland Troutman, CEO & Chairman of Amadore Beverages talks about their great line of water, sodas & their support of mental health awareness. For more information please visit them at The Eastern Market in Detroit every Sunday from 10am-4pm, go online to AmadoreBeverage.com or call (888) 881-8099.

