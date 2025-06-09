Amadore Beverages - 06/09/25

LANSING, Mich. — CEO Roland Troutman discuss the Amadore Beverages Gala of Hope for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Tickets at ticketleap.events/tickets/amadoregala.

For more information please visit AmadoreBeverages.com or call (517) 881-7911.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook