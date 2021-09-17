Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter - 9/17/21

LANSING, Mich. — Steve Windom, Senior Director of Development with the Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter talks about how the in-person Walk is back and how excited they are to be walking together again, safely, back at the Michigan State Capital. They invite to sign up a team and come walk with us. For more information please visit alz.org/gmc; act.alz.org/Lansing or call (800) 272-3900.
