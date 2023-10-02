Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter - 10/2/23

LANSING, Mich. — Sue Prynn, Manager of the Jackson Walk to End Alzheimer's and Anne de Irala, Community Services Coordinator at Jackson District Library talk about their upcoming walk on October 14th in Jackson which raises vital funding for the Alzheimer's Association. For more information please visit act.alz.org/jacksonmi or call (734) 548-9085.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook