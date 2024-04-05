Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter - 04/05/24

LANSING, Mich. — The public is invited to learn more about Alzheimer's disease research, the Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter and the Lansing Walk to End Alzheimer's at a Research Breakfast Wednesday, April 10, 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the University Club of Michigan State University in Lansing. Featuring Dr. Bruno Giordani of the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, the event will provide up-to-date information on what is currently known about Alzheimer's disease and other dementia and offer insight into where future research may be headed nationally and in Michigan. To RSVP for this free event, contact Quinn Mahoney at 517.376.4275 or qtmahoney@alz.org.

