Alzheimer's Association - 10/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Michael Shafer, Clinical Psychologist at PAR Rehab Services talks about attending the Rockin' for Alz event with Dr. Fab and the Off the Couch Band, October 6th at the Breslin Center. For more information please visit RockinForAlz.com or call (989) 640-0002.

