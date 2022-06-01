All of Us Express Children's Theatre - 6/1/22

LANSING, Mich. — Peter VanZwoll, Board Member and Wally Pleasant, Musician with All of Us Express Children's Theatre talk about their upcoming benefit concert on Thursday, June 9th at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center. For more in formation please visit AllofUsExpress.org

