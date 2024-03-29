AJ Walker - 03/29/24

LANSING, Mich. — Weather Forecaster AJ Walker is joining the Fox47 family. She is an Emmy-Award winning journalist who always had a passion for covering severe weather. She's turned that passion into a career in meteorology. For more information please visit FOX47news.com or call (517) 484-7747.
