AireServ Heating & Air Conditioning - 3/12/21

Posted at 10:08 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 10:08:54-05

Travis VanAlstine, Service Manager at AireServ and Jeremy McKowen, General Manager and Lansing Brewing Company, talk about ways AireServ can help restaurants reduce the spread of COVID-19. For more information visit aireserv.com/midmichigan or by calling (517) 627-4822

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
