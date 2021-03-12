AireServ Heating & Air Conditioning - 3/12/21

Travis VanAlstine, Service Manager at AireServ and Jeremy McKowen, General Manager and Lansing Brewing Company, talk about ways AireServ can help restaurants reduce the spread of COVID-19. For more information visit aireserv.com/midmichigan or by calling (517) 627-4822

