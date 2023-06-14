Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center - 6/14/23

LANSING, Mich. — Troy Thrash, President & CEO and Nikki Statler, Director of Marketing & Development at the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center talk about what you will find at the Air Zoo in Kalamazoo and all of the fun that they have in store for this summer. For more information please visit airzoo.org or call (269) 382-6555.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook