Adventure Credit Union - 02/12/26

Adventure Credit Union has set a new mission of connecting the community with the outdoors, from backyard to back country. Visit one of Adventure's Lansing-area branches or visit their booth at the Quiet Adventures Symposium on Feb. 28th! For more information please visit AdventureCU.org or call (800) 323-2129.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook