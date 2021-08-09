Advanced Medical Massage, LLC - 8/9/21

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Shaft-Hanton, Owner & Medical Massage Therapist of Advance Medical Massage, LLC talks about migraines and screen time and how Massage can help. For more information please visit AdvanceMedicalMassage.net or call (517) 575-6362.
