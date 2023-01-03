Advanced Gynecology of New Jersey - 01/03/23

LANSING, Mich. — Shaghayegh DeNoble, MD, Board-Certified Gynecologist with Advanced Gynecology of New Jersey talks about how Cervical cancer rates in US overall declining but a study from UCLA 2001-2018 shows that advanced stage CA is increasing 1.3% per year. For more information please visit www.advancedgynnj.com
