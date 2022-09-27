Adam Marburger - 9/27/22

LANSING, Mich. — Adam Marburger, Best Selling Author and Coach talks about his book "You are the F...ing Problem, A Guide to Getting Out of Your Own Way" and how to become self-aware and how to develop winning habits! For more information please visit adammarburger.com or call (618) 979-9483.
