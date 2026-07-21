AARP Michigan - 7/21/26

LANSING, Mich. — Join AARP in fighting fraud by arming yourself with the tools to protect yourself and your friends and family from scammers. For more information visit aarp.org/mi or call 1 (888) 687-2277.

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