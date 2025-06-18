AARP Michigan - 06/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — AARP continues to fight for issues that impact those individuals that are 55 y/o and older. Join us as we discuss protecting Social Security. For more information please visit states.aarp.org/michigan or call 1 (888) 687-2277.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.