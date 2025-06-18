AARP Michigan - 06/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — AARP continues to fight for issues that impact those individuals that are 55 y/o and older. Join us as we discuss protecting Social Security. For more information please visit states.aarp.org/michigan or call 1 (888) 687-2277.

