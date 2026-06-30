AARP & Ingham County Sheriff's Office - 06/30/26

LANSING, Mich. — Rich Howard, Associate State Director of Outreach with AARP and Det. Sgt. Brandon Doerr of the Ingham County Sheriff's Office share what to do and not to do when contacted by someone attempting to retrieve personal/financial information from you.

For more information, please visit:

AARP

states.aarp.org/michigan or call 1 (888) 687-2277

Ingham County Sheriff's Office

Ingham.org or call (517) 676-2431

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