AARP - 12/16/25

LANSING, Mich. — Join us to learn about the many ways to say connected to AARP and the no cost opportunities available to you. Happy Holidays! For more information please visit states.aarp.org/michigan/ or call 1 (866) 227-4778.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.